Home / India / Couple, son found dead in suspected suicide pact over debt in Hyderabad’s Amberpet

Couple, son found dead in suspected suicide pact over debt in Hyderabad’s Amberpet

The father and son were engaged in business; the couple's daughter also lives in Hyderabad’s Amberpet

PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 05:03 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A couple and their adult son allegedly died by suicide here due to financial distress, police said.

The man (54), his wife (50), and their 24-year-old son were found hanging at their residence in Amberpet in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police said the son had initially attempted suicide by slitting his wrist before hanging himself. Blood stains were found at the scene.

A police official said personnel reached the house after receiving information about the deaths.

The father and son were engaged in business, including running a hotel. The son is believed to have mentioned financial losses in a suicide note, which is being verified, the official said.

The couple's daughter also lives in the city.

