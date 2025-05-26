DT
Home / India / Court accepts police closure report to cancel sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Court accepts police closure report to cancel sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Police had recommended the cancellation of complaint involving a 'minor' wrestler, saying ‘no corroborative evidence’ was found
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:54 PM May 26, 2025 IST
Former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Tribune file
A court here on Monday accepted a closure report of the Delhi Police, seeking to cancel a case filed by a 'minor' wrestler accusing former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment when she was a minor.

“Cancellation accepted,” Additional Sessions Judge Gomti Manocha said.

During an in-chamber proceeding held on August 1, 2023, the “minor” had told the judge who was previously holding the court that she was satisfied with Delhi Police’s investigation in the case and was not opposed to the closure report.

The Delhi Police on June 15, 2023, filed the report seeking cancellation of the case involving the girl after her father made a startling claim midway through the probe that he had made a false complaint of sexual harassment against Singh to get back at him for perceived injustice to the girl.

The police had recommended dropping the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case against Singh but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking in a separate case lodged by six women wrestlers.

The police had recommended the cancellation of the complaint involving the minor wrestler, saying “no corroborative evidence” was found.

The POCSO Act provides for a minimum imprisonment of three years, depending on the Sections under which the case has been registered.

Singh, a former BJP MP, has consistently denied the allegations.

