Court cancels bail of teen in Pune car crash case

Pune, May 22
Following an outcry, the Juvenile Justice Board here on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to a 17-year-old youth allegedly involved in a car accident and remanded him to an observation home till June 5.
The board had on Sunday granted bail to him hours after the accident in which two persons were killed, while also asking him to write a 300-word essay on road accidents, an order that drew an onslaught of criticism from various quarters.
The Pune police then approached the board again, seeking a review of its order and permission to treat the teenager as an adult accused on the ground that the crime was of heinous nature.
The police have registered an FIR against the minor, son of a real estate developer, under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.
