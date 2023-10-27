Court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise case till November 10

New Delhi, October 27
A Delhi court on Friday extended till November 10 the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam.
Special Judge MK Nagpal also allowed Singh to sign certain cheques for his family expenses as well as his works as a Member of Parliament.
The judge also directed the jail authorities concerned to ensure proper treatment to Singh, including by his private doctor.
"Court sees no reason to refuse the private treatment to the accused....Hence, the jail superintendent concerned is directed to ensure the appropriate treatment," the judge said.
He said the counsel for the accused should ensure that no supporter of Singh and others gathered at the medical centre during his visit.
