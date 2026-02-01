Court frames charges against Lalu, wife in land-for-job case

Advertisement

A Delhi court on Monday formally framed charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in the alleged land-for-job scam being probed by the CBI. Both leaders appeared before the court, denied the allegations and said that they would face trial.

The case relates to the alleged grant of Railway Group D jobs in exchange for transfer of land parcels to members of Lalu’s family during his tenure as Railway Minister.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court framed charges against the two leaders and directed that the accused must appear in person unless specifically permitted to join proceedings through video-conferencing. Following the hearing, Lalu and Rabri’s daughter Misa Bharti said the court had allowed appearance through video-conferencing in view of the age and health conditions of her parents.

On January 9, the court had directed framing of charges against Lalu, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti and other accused. At that stage, the special CBI court had observed that there was, prima facie, a conspiracy led by Lalu to use public employment as a means of acquiring immovable property through family members from persons seeking jobs.

The court had further remarked that Lalu and his family members appeared to have acted as a syndicate.

According to the court, the chargesheet strongly indicates acquisition of land in lieu of employment. It noted that, on the standard of grave suspicion required at the stage of charge, there existed an overarching criminal conspiracy allegedly mentored by Lalu.