Advertisement

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler, presiding over the bail plea, cited undisputed evidence showing that Jalaluddin and the complainant, Raj Kumar Walia, travelled together to Thailand on January 6, 2024, just three weeks after the FIR was lodged, raising prima facie doubts about the complainant’s narrative.

Walia had alleged that he was kidnapped, assaulted and robbed on December 17, 2023, by Vikas Yadav and co-accused Abdullah Khan, who purportedly acted on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Advertisement

He further claimed he was forced to video call Jalaluddin – who is allegedly based in Dubai -- to demand hawala payments. He also alleged that he was injected with an unknown substance, beaten and robbed of cash, jewellery and cheques.

Various charges – including kidnapping for ransom, attempt to murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy and the Arms Act -- were invoked. Yadav and Khan were arrested earlier, while Jalaluddin was apprehended on July 1.

Advertisement

Jalaluddin’s counsel argued that both men travelled to Thailand on the same day, and this fact -- verified through passport entries and flight records -- had not been disclosed by Walia to investigators or the court.

The court found that passport documentation constituted “objective evidence,” unlike the disputed photographs and WhatsApp messages, which Walia claimed were manipulated.

The Judge observed that Walia failed to explain the joint travel despite repeated court queries, undermining the credibility of his allegations. Jalaluddin, who has no prior criminal record and has cooperated with the investigation, was found to have played a primarily conspiratorial role, with no recoveries made from him.

Bail was granted on furnishing a bail bond and two sureties of ₹1 lakh each, with conditions including non-interference with evidence, no contact with the complainant, and cooperation in the investigation. The case is scheduled for further proceedings on August 25.