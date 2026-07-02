Court hears final arguments on plaints against ex-WFI chief

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Singh and Vinod Tomar are facing trial in a case connected with the allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers in India and abroad by Singh when he was heading the WFI.

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Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar recorded the final arguments on behalf of the complainants advanced by senior advocate Rebecca John. Her arguments will continue on Thursday also.

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Singh and Tomar concluded their arguments on Tuesday. On May 12, 2026, the court recorded the statement of a member of SIT. The court has also recorded the statement of the investigation officer.

Women wrestlers participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar. An FIR was lodged by the Delhi Police based on a complaint given by a woman wrestler.