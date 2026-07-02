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Home / India / Court hears final arguments on plaints against ex-WFI chief

Court hears final arguments on plaints against ex-WFI chief

This case is linked with the FIR filed by women wrestlers during Brij Bhushan's tenure as the Wrestler Federation of India (WFI) chief.

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:36 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Tribune file
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The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday heard the final arguments on behalf of the complainants against former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in an alleged sexual harassment case. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.This case is linked with the FIR filed by women wrestlers during his tenure as the Wrestler Federation of India (WFI) chief.
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Singh and Vinod Tomar are facing trial in a case connected with the allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers in India and abroad by Singh when he was heading the WFI.

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Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar recorded the final arguments on behalf of the complainants advanced by senior advocate Rebecca John. Her arguments will continue on Thursday also.

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Singh and Tomar concluded their arguments on Tuesday. On May 12, 2026, the court recorded the statement of a member of SIT. The court has also recorded the statement of the investigation officer.

Women wrestlers participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar. An FIR was lodged by the Delhi Police based on a complaint given by a woman wrestler.

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