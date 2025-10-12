DT
Home / India / Court remands 3 accused in Durgapur medical student ‘gang rape’ case to 10-day police custody

Court remands 3 accused in Durgapur medical student ‘gang rape’ case to 10-day police custody

The medical college student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when she went out with a friend for dinner  

PTI
Durgapur (WB), Updated At : 08:22 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
A sub-divisional court here on Sunday remanded to 10-day police custody the three men arrested for their alleged involvement in the “gangrape” of a student of a private medical college in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district.

The charges pressed against the accused persons include gangrape and criminal conspiracy.

The SDJM, Durgapur, remanded the three accused to police custody for 10 days.

The prosecution lawyer prayed for their police custody for questioning in order to arrest other persons involved in the alleged crime.

The medical college student hailing from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when she went out with a friend for dinner.

The girl’s parents had lodged an FIR with the New Township police station here.

