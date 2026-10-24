Court to Neha Bora: 'What do you know about Section 163 of BNSS?'

JNU student and All India Students Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora Neha Bora arrived for Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) hearing with police security in New Delhi today. She had earlier been asked to furnish a bond to maintain peace for one year.

Lawyers appearing for Neha asked for the video digital evidence that was mentioned earlier. They were told that a pen drive having the evidence would be provided to them.

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The court asked Neha, “What do you know about Section 163 of the BNSS?” To this, she replied: “As far as I know, no slogans or unlawful gathering shouldn’t be there.” Neha’s lawyer sought one week for give reply.

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The lawyers representing the police said, “They are giving bytes to media saying that they will not sign the peace bond. It’s fine, don’t sign, but give reply.”

Neha’s lawyer sought one week to file the reply. The documents related to the show-cause notice were also demanded.

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The court has allowed Neha time to reply to the show-cause notice. The next hearing will be on October 28.

Just hours ahead of her appearance in the SEM court in New Delhi on Saturday, Bora had called a last-minute press conference.

“We will not sign this peace bond and will keep challenging it in the court. Because, this bond will only stop people from protesting in a democracy,” she asserted.

Related: 'Not been told yet how we are violating peace': Neha Bora says won't sign 1-year bond, ahead of court hearing

The Delhi High Court had on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Neha Bora challenging a notice requiring her to execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000, along with one surety, to maintain peace during an inquiry arising from her detention during an anti-Chief Election Commissioner protest on October 16.