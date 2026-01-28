Courts in five Bihar districts receive bomb threat mails, all hoaxes

Courts in at least five Bihar districts on Wednesday received bomb threats through emails, following which the police evacuated the premises and conducted search operations, officials said.

The threats to the civil courts in Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Siwan, Bhagalpur and Samastipur districts later turned out to be hoaxes.

Talking to reporters here, Muzaffarpur SSP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said, “A threat message was received on the email id of the district judge today. We conducted a special security drill, investigated the matter, and vacated the campus.”

Deep Search Metal Detector (DSMD) and dog squad teams were deployed, and all standard operating procedures were followed, he said.

“The police will trace and nab the sender of the email soon,” Mishra said.

Begusarai DSP (Headquarters) Nikhil Kumar also said that the email was received by the district judge.

“We checked the court after vacating the premises,” he said.

Nothing incriminatory was found during the search.

Siwan District Magistrate Vivek Ranjan Maitrey said the entire campus of the civil court was inspected.

“Although no threats were discovered, the administration is in alert mode. The district judge has issued certain instructions for the safety of lawyers and litigants, which are being followed,” he added.

Bhagalpur SSP Pramod Kumar also confirmed that an email was received by the district civil court saying “a blast could occur by 1.45 pm through a suicide bomber or a bomb”.

“As a precautionary measure, our specialised units, including the bomb squad, dog squad, and DSMD, conducted a thorough inspection. I personally, along with other officers, inspected the entire premises,” he said.

According to a post on Samastipur Police’s X handle, the civil court in the district was inspected under the leadership of the Superintendent of Police, and authorities have been given necessary instructions in this regard.

Vice president of the Bar Association, Satrughan Paswan, said, “The threat email came at noon on Wednesday. A meeting of all judicial authorities took place, following which the premises were evacuated, affecting the court’s work.”

Earlier in the month, several courts in Patna, Araria and Kishanganj districts of Bihar had received bomb threats through emails, all of which turned out to be hoaxes.