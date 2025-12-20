Courts will lean toward animals who are silent victims of commercial ventures: SC

Courts will always lean in favour of animals, who suffer silently when their migration paths are blocked by humans and commercial ventures, the Supreme Court has said.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant deferred the hearing on petitions filed by hotels and resorts' owners in the Nilgiris to January, saying the issue needed detailed consideration.

They are aggrieved by the Tamil Nadu Government’s direction to vacate the forest area after elephant corridors in the Sigur Plateau in the Nilgiris were notified.

“All of you are there for commercial purposes and in the elephant corridor. These constructions interfere with elephant movement... The benefit must go to these animals who are silent victims of these commercial developments,” the Bench said.

On September 12, the Madras High Court approved the recommendation of a top court-appointed panel which declared that the land purchased by private parties on the elephant corridors in the Sigur Plateau was illegal and that these constructions needed to be dismantled.

Earlier, the top court was informed that there were over 800 constructions, including 39 resorts and 390 houses, inside the Sigur elephant corridor.

Senior advocates Salman Khurshid and Shoeb Alam, appearing for petitioners, submitted that the owners of these hotels and resorts had purchased the properties much before the elephant corridors had been notified and that they should be allowed to continue with their “eco-friendly” business with the condition that they must not expand their business ventures.

Alam pointed out that some matters were coming up for hearing in January and it would be better if the court took up all the cases together. The Bench deferred the hearing to the first week of January 2026.