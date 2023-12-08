 Covid vaccination didn't increase risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults: Govt : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Covid vaccination didn't increase risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults: Govt

Covid vaccination didn't increase risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults: Govt

Sudden deaths have been reported in some Covid-positive people, but sufficient evidence is not available to confirm the cause of such deaths: Health Minister in Lok Sabha

Covid vaccination didn't increase risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults: Govt

Illustration for representational purpose only. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, December 8

A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has observed that COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults in India, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said post hospitalisation due to COVID-19, the family history of sudden death and certain lifestyle behaviours increased the likelihood of unexplained sudden deaths.

The minister was responding to a question on whether there has been any reported instance of a linkage between Covid vaccination and incidents of heart attacks in the country.

Sudden deaths have been reported in some people after they contracted Covid, but sufficient evidence is not available to confirm the cause of such deaths, Mandaviya said.

To ascertain the facts regarding the apprehension of a rising number of cardiac arrest cases after Covid, the ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) conducted a study titled “Factors associated with unexplained sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India—A multicentric matched case-control study” at 47 tertiary-care hospitals located across 19 states and Union territories from May to August.

A multi-centric matched case-control study was conducted. The cases that were studied were apparently of healthy individuals aged 18-45 years without any known co-morbidity, who suddenly died of unexplained causes between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2023, Mandaviya elaborated.

Four controls were included per case matched for age, gender and neighbourhood. Information was collected regarding data on Covid vaccination, infection, post-Covid conditions, family history of sudden death, smoking, recreational drug use, alcohol frequency, binge drinking and vigorous-intensity physical activity two days before death.

A total of 729 cases and 2,916 controls were included in the analysis.

“It was observed that the receipt of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine lowered the odds for unexplained sudden death, whereas past COVID-19 hospitalisation, family history of sudden death, binge drinking 48 hours before death/interview, use of recreational drug/substance and performing vigorous-intensity physical activity 48 hours before death/interview were positively associated,” the minister said.

Two doses of a vaccine lowered the odds of unexplained sudden death, whereas a single dose did not, he added.

“Hence, the study observed that COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults in India. Past COVID-19 hospitalisation, family history of sudden death and certain lifestyle behaviours increased the likelihood of unexplained sudden death,” Mandaviya said.

There is a nationwide adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) surveillance system under the health ministry that continuously monitors reports of vaccine-related AEFIs through the CoWIN app.

These are investigated in a time-bound manner at the district level and then AEFI causality is done at the state and national levels, and analysed by the National AEFI Committee on a regular and time-bound basis. Prima facie, no direct signal has emerged till date linking heart attack to Covid vaccines, the minister said.

“The ICMR is not currently conducting any studies for assessing the potential risks associated with the administration of COVID-19 vaccines in children,” he added.

However, a phase 2/3 open-label, non-randomised, multi-centre study on the immunogenicity and safety of the BBV152 vaccine conduced in six hospitals on healthy children (male or female) aged 2-18 years observed that the vaccine was well tolerated with no serious adverse events, deaths or withdrawals.

Another prospective observational study on side-effects of the Corbevax vaccine in children aged 12–14 years demonstrated that it is a safe vaccine with a few mild side-effects, Mandaviya said.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Expat from Khanna to invest Rs 500 cr in Punjab

2
Entertainment

Actor Junior Mehmood dies of cancer at 68

3
Diaspora

Canada police release photos of 'masked' suspects after 3 theatres showing 'Animal' attacked in Toronto and Brampton

4
Trending

Caught on air: BBC News anchor makes 'inappropriate' gesture at start of live broadcast

5
Delhi

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

6
Diaspora

IELTS One Skill Retake now accepted by Immigration New Zealand

7
India

90K hectares of forest land diverted for non-forestry use in 5 years

8
India

India seeks US help to prosecute Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

9
Diaspora

Canada to double cost-of-living requirement for International students

10
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Top News

Pralhad Joshi moves motion in Lok Sabha for discussion on panel report seeking expulsion of Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'

Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra's expul...

‘Hanged by a kangaroo court’: TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha

'Hanged by a kangaroo court': TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha

TMC leader alleges parliamentary panel is being weaponised b...

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observer list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

The observers will visit the states and give inputs to BJP p...

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi residence of Punjab ex-MLA

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

The firing incident of December 3 was caught in a CCTV camer...

Exorbitant dowry: Woman medico mentions fiance's name, role in suicide note, says remand report

Exorbitant dowry: Kerala medico mentions fiance's name, role in suicide note, says remand report

Medical College police include the shocking details in their...


Cities

View All

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Woman who was run over by vehicle succumbs, 3 booked

Encouraging entrepreneurship essential for women empowerment: Jimmy Shergill

3 SHOs among 13 cops transferred

High Court vacates interim bail of AIT ex-law officer Gautam Majithia

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Row over EWS admissions: High Court halts Chandigarh order on refusal of recognition to St Kabir School

Row over EWS admissions: Chandigarh's minority schools under lens for flouting norms

Safety concern: PGIMER plans to install 1,700 advanced fire extinguishers

PGI: Now, skin bank to burns patients’ aid

Day after Delhi LG recalls files, Kailash Gahlot loses Law portfolio, Atishi given charge

Day after Delhi LG recalls files, Kailash Gahlot loses Law portfolio, Atishi given charge

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

L-G recalls files related to courts, justice delivery from Delhi Govt

Chief Secy’s actions must not paralyse govt functioning: SC

Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

People asked to remain indoors after leopard spotted on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

People asked to remain indoors after leopard spotted on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

2 jailed for smuggling poppy husk in trucks, told to pay fine

Vigilance Bureau nabs civic body nambardar for demanding bribe

Chrysanthemum Show ends on a rosy note

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Norah Richards Theatre Festival features ‘Park’

NCC cadets celebrate Armed Forces Flag Day

National Lok Adalat tomorrow

Patiala MP raises issue of cancelled train