'Cow if boy, Rs 50,000 if girl': TDP MP on every 3rd child in Vizianagaram constituency

A TDP Lok Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh has pledged to dole out Rs 50,000 for every third child who turns out to be a baby girl in his constituency here.

Vizianagaram MP K Appala Naidu said he will deposit the money in favour of the newly born girl child in the form of a fixed deposit, which could compound up to Rs 10 lakh by her marriage age.

"If the third child is a boy, we will give a cow and a calf. Will make a fixed deposit of Rs 50,000 if the third child is a baby girl. The Indian population has to rise," Appala Naidu told PTI on Sunday.

The parliamentarian said he was inspired by the calls given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to raise India's population.

Promising to extend this offer to every woman in his constituency, Appala Naidu recalled that he was encouraged by several women in politics and life, who included his mother, wife, sisters and daughter.

Further, he observed that encouraging women is also the need of the hour as they go through discrimination.

According to the MP, he announced this offer during the International Women's Day celebrations in his constituency.