Home / India / CPI leader shot dead by unidentified persons in Hyderabad

CPI leader shot dead by unidentified persons in Hyderabad

Incident took place when Naik was on a morning walk near a park in Malakpet
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 11:00 AM Jul 15, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A CPI leader in Telangana was shot dead by unidentified persons at Malakpet here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The assailants came in a car, opened fire on K Chandu Naik (47), state council member of Communist Party of India (CPI), while he was on a morning walk near a park.

After they shot multiple rounds, the communist leader died, a senior police official told PTI.

The accused then fled the scene. A police team rushed to the spot and initiated the investigation.

