CPI leader shot dead by unidentified persons in Hyderabad
Incident took place when Naik was on a morning walk near a park in Malakpet
Advertisement
A CPI leader in Telangana was shot dead by unidentified persons at Malakpet here on Tuesday morning, police said.
The assailants came in a car, opened fire on K Chandu Naik (47), state council member of Communist Party of India (CPI), while he was on a morning walk near a park.
After they shot multiple rounds, the communist leader died, a senior police official told PTI.
Advertisement
The accused then fled the scene. A police team rushed to the spot and initiated the investigation.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement