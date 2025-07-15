CPI leader shot dead by unidentified persons in Hyderabad

A CPI leader in Telangana was shot dead by unidentified persons at Malakpet here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The assailants came in a car, opened fire on K Chandu Naik (47), state council member of Communist Party of India (CPI), while he was on a morning walk near a park.

After they shot multiple rounds, the communist leader died, a senior police official told PTI.

The accused then fled the scene. A police team rushed to the spot and initiated the investigation.