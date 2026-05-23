The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday demanded the scrapping of National Testing Agency (NTA) over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, and also sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging repeated failures and loss of credibility of the country's centralised examination system.

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In a resolution, unanimously adopted during its Central Committee meeting being held here from May 22 to 24, the CPI(M) expressed "deep concern and anguish" over what it described as repeated leak of NEET examination papers.

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The party claimed that since the NTA was set up in 2017, "there have been at least four instances when leakages were exposed" and alleged that the agency had been plagued by multiple problems while conducting examinations.

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"There have been a host of problems with the conduct of exams through this central agency, apart from it being highly unequal and hostile," the resolution said. It alleged that "institutional accountability is minimal" and claimed that "thousands of crores are being earned by the agency as revenue", citing a 2023 Rajya Sabha committee report.

Calling for sweeping changes, the CPI(M) demanded the NTA be scrapped and accountability fixed for the NEET exam paper leak.

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The resolution asserted that "the agency has lost credibility which cannot be redeemed with cosmetic changes" and argued that examinations should be decentralised and "handed back to relevant government institutes".

The party also took exception to the NTA director's reported assertion that the NEET-UG 2026 paper was "not leaked through the system".

"The NTA Director's claim that the NEET-UG 2026 paper was 'not leaked through the system' is an effort to cover up and protect those responsible," it said.

The CPI(M) further claimed that "initial reports point to the political links of the accused with the ruling party" and demanded an impartial probe into the alleged leak and "strong deterrent action" against those responsible.

Highlighting the impact on students, the party said the alleged leak had pushed nearly 22 lakh NEET aspirants and their families into distress.

"The nearly 22 lakh students affected by this leak are under huge psychological pressure and their families are facing big financial stress," it said.

Commenting on the controversy around the on screen marking (OSM) by the CBSE for Class 12 examinations, the party said it could seriously affect the future of over 17 lakh students.

It accused the prime minister and the Union government of being "insensitive" to students' concerns.

The party expressed solidarity with the students and youth of the country and endorsed the sentiment that Pradhan "has no right to continue" as Union education minister. "He should resign from office immediately," the CPI(M) said.