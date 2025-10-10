DT
Home / India / CPI(M) MLA criticises trend of inviting 'half dressed' film stars for inaugurations

Calling it a 'new culture', the MLA said people in Kerala appear to have become too fascinated by such practices

PTI
Alappuzha (Kerala), Updated At : 01:11 PM Oct 10, 2025 IST
Photo credit: Adv. U. Prathibha/Facebook)
The CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha has criticised the trend of "bringing half-dressed film stars for inaugurations" and said that society developed "a sort of madness" towards cinema actors.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the 34th anniversary celebrations of Eruva Nalanda Arts and Cultural Forum Library in Kayamkulam here on Wednesday, she called for decent dressing.

"People are bringing half-dressed film stars for shop inaugurations. Our society seems to have developed a sort of madness towards cinema actors. I don't understand why this happens".

Calling it a "new culture," the MLA said people in Kerala appear to have become too fascinated by such practices. "When half-dressed film stars come for inaugurations, everyone rushes to see them. This needs to change. We should at least insist that they come decently dressed," she urged.

Prathibha said that her remarks should not be misinterpreted as moral policing. "What I said is about decency in attire. We live in a country where everyone has the freedom to dress as they wish — to wear or not to wear certain clothes. We have no right to question that," she said.

However, she said that there should be a sense of propriety in public life.

She also criticised TV reality shows. "Now there are evening activities where people secretly watch others and comment on how tight their clothes are," she added.

