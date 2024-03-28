CPI(M) releases 1st list of 44 candidates for Lok Sabha election

PTI

New Delhi, March 28

The CPI(M) on Thursday released its first list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The list, which was shared by the party on X, includes 15 candidates for Kerala, including sitting MP A M Arif from Alappuzha, former health minister K K Shailaja, and Rajya Sabha MP E Kareem.

The CPI(M) announced 17 names for West Bengal, including Md Salim from Murshidabad. The names had been announced earlier by the party’s state unit.

It named two candidates for Tamil Nadu—sitting MP S Venkatesan from Madurai and R Sachidhanandham from Dindigul.

The party also announced one candidate each for Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and Tripura.

