CPI(M) seeks President Murmu’s intervention to withdraw Census Rules amendments

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged President Droupadi Murmu to intervene and ask the Union government to withdraw amendments to the Census Rules, 1990, alleging that the changes could undermine the impartiality, confidentiality and credibility of the census exercise.

In a letter to the President, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby expressed concern over the Census (Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on October 16. He called for the census to be conducted in accordance with constitutional principles and public trust.

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The party objected to the expanded categories of people who can be appointed as census enumerators under the amended rules. These include teachers from aided and unaided private educational institutions, employees of institutions, societies and trusts, and officials and clerical staff of public sector undertakings, statutory bodies, banks and companies.

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It also raised concerns over the provision allowing state governments and Union Territory administrations to appoint any person they consider suitable for census work.

According to the CPI(M), the expanded discretion, without clearly defined selection criteria or publicly accountable safeguards, creates scope for arbitrary and politically motivated appointments.

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The party said the census involves collecting extensive personal information from households and individuals, making public confidence in enumerators essential. It warned that people might hesitate to share sensitive information if they feared it could be used for political profiling, targeting communities, questioning citizenship or denying legitimate rights and entitlements.

The letter also flagged concerns over the questionnaire notified on August 14 for the second phase of Census 2027.

“The questionnaire seeks a wide range of information, including parents’ religion and details relating to bank accounts, Aadhaar and other identity documents, passports and mobile numbers,” the party said.

The CPI(M) said it had submitted a memorandum to the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India on August 24, demanding that the collection of such personal details be stopped. It had also sought stringent safeguards to prevent census data from being linked with other databases or used for purposes beyond those for which it was collected.

“The amendments threaten the integrity, impartiality and confidentiality of the Census exercise now underway,” Baby said, reiterating his objection to the expansion of the categories of people eligible for appointment as enumerators.

The party maintained that robust safeguards and transparent selection procedures were essential to protect the confidentiality of census data and preserve public trust in the exercise.