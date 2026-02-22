CPI(M) terms surgical lapses 'isolated incidents' in Kerala, warns against politicising issue

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday said incidents of medical lapses, such as an artery forceps being found inside the abdomen of a woman after surgery, were “isolated cases” and should not be exaggerated.

Such incidents were not regular occurrences, he said.

He was responding to reporters’ questions regarding the case in which an artery forceps was found inside the abdomen of Usha Joseph (51) of Punnapra, who had undergone surgery for the removal of a uterine fibroid at Alappuzha Medical College in May 2021.

“There are lakhs of surgeries taking place. It should not be exaggerated without considering the number of surgeries being conducted here. One or two incidents may have happened, and it is not a regular occurrence,” the CPI(M) leader said.

Govindan alleged that the media and the opposition were highlighting a few incidents to target the state government.

“We are addressing such lapses properly, and officials have been suspended. You cannot say that these incidents are regular here. They are only isolated incidents,” he said.

He added that such incidents should not happen and that the government is taking steps to prevent them.

“The health sector is a very sensitive area, and it is handled with utmost care. But a few isolated incidents may happen. The government and the minister have said that steps would be taken to ensure such incidents do not happen again,” he said.

Govindan said protests by doctors’ associations against the action taken in connection with the medical negligence case were natural.

He also condemned the protest by the Youth Congress, including the placing of a wreath at the residence of Health Minister Veena George in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

He warned that party workers would react if such activities continued.

“Then it will lead to a major clash. The Youth Congress and the UDF are trying to create such a situation. There is a conspiracy to disturb the peace existing in Kerala now, and it is with the knowledge of the UDF,” he alleged.

Sharing similar views, Minister Saji Cherian said in Pathanamthitta that incidents of medical lapses were not new in Kerala and that the state government has taken appropriate action whenever such cases came to light.

“Such incidents have happened before, are happening now and may take place in future. In such cases, proper steps have to be initiated and the state government has taken them,” he said.

He said the health minister had initiated procedures as soon as the latest incident came to light.

Cherian alleged that Health Minister Veena George was being deliberately targeted by the Youth Congress following protests against her.

“The CPI(M) state secretariat, after discussing the matter, has issued a statement. If such incidents happen, as a party we will have to protect her,” he said.

He questioned the manner of protest by Youth Congress workers, referring to the blocking of the minister and the placing of a wreath at her residence.

“They placed a wreath, which is kept on a dead body. Will anyone in the world act like this,” he asked.

Cherian said some isolated incidents in the health sector were being magnified by a section of the media.

“When such incidents happened, she has rightly intervened and taken action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ambalapuzha police, which registered a case following the complaint of Joseph’s relatives, received the artery forceps removed from the abdomen following a surgery held at a private hospital in Kochi.

Police officials said that they have also received the report from the Department of Medical Education, which conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident.

Soon, the doctors and nurses who were part of the surgery at Medical College will be questioned, an officer said.

Similarly, a statement issued by Amrita Hospital in Kochi, where Joseph underwent surgery to remove the artery forceps, said her condition is satisfactory.

The private hospital said she remains in the ICU and is under the supervision of doctors.