CPI(M)’s Minakshi Mukherjee has 19 criminal cases against her, no assets

CPI(M) candidate for Uttarpara Assembly constituency in Hooghly district, Minakshi Mukherjee, a fiery youth face of the Left party, has 19 criminal cases lodged against her in connection with agitations at different places in West Bengal from 2019 to 2026, according to her affidavit filed before the Election Commission.

Advertisement

These cases range from “attempt to murder by committing unlawful assembly with hurt and grievous hurt” to rioting and assault on a public servant to deter the discharge of his duty.

Advertisement

Charges have not been framed in any of the cases she has been accused in, Mukherjee stated in the affidavit.

Advertisement

In the 2021 Assembly election, when she contested as a CPI(M) nominee from Nandigram against heavyweights Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari, Mukherjee had stated in her affidavit that she had two criminal cases pending against her, both of which she claimed resulted from political vendetta.

The 42-year-old youth leader has no taxable income, according to the affidavit filed before the Election Commission along with her nomination for the Uttarpara Assembly constituency in Hooghly district.

Advertisement

She has movable assets worth Rs 5.78 lakh, including a motorcycle purchased in 2014, but does not possess any jewellery.

Her total movable assets were worth Rs 1.32 lakh in 2021, as per the affidavit she filed then for the Nandigram election.

Mukherjee, whose source of income is wage from the CPI(M) party, stated in her affidavit that she has no immovable assets.

In the 2021 poll affidavit, she stated she received a wage of Rs 5,000 per month from the party.

Mukherjee holds a Master of Arts degree from Burdwan University, along with a B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) from the same university.