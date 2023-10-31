CPM to go it alone in polls

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, October 30

In yet another instance of INDIA alliance partners failing to arrive at a consensus with regard to fielding candidates in the Assembly elections, the CPM on Monday announced to go it alone in the elections slated to take place next month in four states.

Briefing the media here on Monday about decisions taken at the party’s central committee meeting held here between October 27 to 29, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the party would contest elections in four of the five poll-bound states next month.

Yechury said CPM candidates would contest 17 seats in Rajasthan, including two won by the party candidates last time. It will contest three seats in Chhattisgarh and four in Madhya Pradesh. With regard to Telangana, discussions are underway with the Congress to finalise the number of seats where the CPM would field their candidates, he said.