DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / CPP leader Sonia Gandhi calls meeting on July 15 to finalise Congress strategy for Monsoon Session

CPP leader Sonia Gandhi calls meeting on July 15 to finalise Congress strategy for Monsoon Session

Opposition parties are expected to raise strong concerns over Election Commission’s move to carry out a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:14 PM Jul 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. PTI file
Advertisement

Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi will chair a key meeting on Tuesday to finalise the party’s strategy for the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament which is expected to witness confrontations between the opposition and the government on a host of issues.

Advertisement

Opposition parties are expected to raise strong concerns over the Election Commission’s move to carry out a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Also, the Congress has been demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor as well as the diplomatic outreach following that.

Advertisement

The Congress’ parliamentary strategy group meeting is expected to be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, among others. It will be chaired by Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence, party sources said.

The government has announced that the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 21 and continue till August 21, a week longer than planned earlier, signalling a heavy legislative agenda.

Advertisement

Earlier, the session was to conclude on August 12, but now it has been extended by a week.

The longer duration of the session comes amid the government’s plans to bring in key legislations, including one to facilitate the entry of the private sector in the atomic energy domain.

The government is planning to amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act and the Atomic Energy Act to implement the announcement in the Union Budget to open up the nuclear sector for private players.

The opposition has been demanding a debate on Operation Sindoor—the strike on terror sites in Pakistan by the Indian armed forces in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The opposition parties have also been demanding answers from the government on US President Donald Trump’s claims of mediation in the India-Pakistan conflict to avert a nuclear war.

The government has rejected Trump’s claims with Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling him, during a phone call last month, that India has never accepted mediation and would not ever accept it in future.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts