DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Cracks in Airbus A380 wings trigger urgent safety checks on Emirates, Qantas aircraft

Cracks in Airbus A380 wings trigger urgent safety checks on Emirates, Qantas aircraft

The issue primarily affects Emirates, which operates 15 of the 16 aircraft identified for inspection and remains the world’s largest operator of the double-decker superjumbo, accounting for more than half of all active A380s globally

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:29 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Fresh safety concerns have surfaced around the Airbus A380 after cracks were discovered in a critical wing component on some of the world’s largest passenger jets, forcing regulators to order urgent inspections on aircraft operated by Emirates and Qantas.

Advertisement

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has directed immediate checks on 16 Airbus A380 aircraft after inspectors detected cracks in a wing-spar structure during routine maintenance. The component is a major structural beam that runs through the wing and bears much of the stress generated during flight.

Advertisement

The Toulouse-headquartered aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, said five aircraft, all belonging to Emirates, would undergo inspections immediately, with the examinations beginning Wednesday. The remaining 11 aircraft identified by the manufacturer can continue flying temporarily but must be inspected before completing another 25 flight cycles, or roughly 13 flights.

Advertisement

The issue primarily affects Emirates, which operates 15 of the 16 aircraft identified for inspection and remains the world’s largest operator of the double-decker superjumbo, accounting for more than half of all active A380s globally. The remaining aircraft is operated by Qantas.

According to Airbus, the cracks were discovered during inspections mandated under an EASA airworthiness directive issued in December 2025. The company said the affected aircraft shared a similar production history and warned that the defect could potentially compromise the structural integrity of the wing if left unresolved.

Advertisement

The company also said all A380s with the same production profile had now been identified and would be examined. Airbus added that it would work with EASA to determine whether repairs or further corrective measures would be required.

The latest issue revives memories of earlier structural concerns involving the A380. In 2012, aviation regulators ordered fleet-wide inspections after cracks were found in brackets linking the wing skin to internal ribs, raising questions about the long-term durability of key wing components.

The Airbus A380 continues to be flown by major international carriers, including Emirates, Singapore Airlines, British Airways, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Korean Air, Etihad Airways, ANA and Asiana Airlines.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts