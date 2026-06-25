Cracks in Airbus A380 wings trigger urgent safety checks on Emirates, Qantas aircraft

Fresh safety concerns have surfaced around the Airbus A380 after cracks were discovered in a critical wing component on some of the world’s largest passenger jets, forcing regulators to order urgent inspections on aircraft operated by Emirates and Qantas.

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The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has directed immediate checks on 16 Airbus A380 aircraft after inspectors detected cracks in a wing-spar structure during routine maintenance. The component is a major structural beam that runs through the wing and bears much of the stress generated during flight.

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The Toulouse-headquartered aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, said five aircraft, all belonging to Emirates, would undergo inspections immediately, with the examinations beginning Wednesday. The remaining 11 aircraft identified by the manufacturer can continue flying temporarily but must be inspected before completing another 25 flight cycles, or roughly 13 flights.

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The issue primarily affects Emirates, which operates 15 of the 16 aircraft identified for inspection and remains the world’s largest operator of the double-decker superjumbo, accounting for more than half of all active A380s globally. The remaining aircraft is operated by Qantas.

According to Airbus, the cracks were discovered during inspections mandated under an EASA airworthiness directive issued in December 2025. The company said the affected aircraft shared a similar production history and warned that the defect could potentially compromise the structural integrity of the wing if left unresolved.

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The company also said all A380s with the same production profile had now been identified and would be examined. Airbus added that it would work with EASA to determine whether repairs or further corrective measures would be required.

The latest issue revives memories of earlier structural concerns involving the A380. In 2012, aviation regulators ordered fleet-wide inspections after cracks were found in brackets linking the wing skin to internal ribs, raising questions about the long-term durability of key wing components.

The Airbus A380 continues to be flown by major international carriers, including Emirates, Singapore Airlines, British Airways, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Korean Air, Etihad Airways, ANA and Asiana Airlines.