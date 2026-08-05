Created 6 times more jobs than UPA: Govt rebuts Gen Z offensive

The government is all set to push back on the Opposition’s Gen Z offensive, with a detailed presentation made on Tuesday to ruling dispensation MPs on the status of job creation for the youth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led regime vis-a-vis the Congress-led UPA.

At the customary weekly meeting that PM Modi has with NDA lawmakers when the Parliament is in session, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made a detailed 15-point presentation to show that new jobs created under the NDA were six times more than jobs created under the UPA.

The presentation (The Tribune has accessed a copy) began with the statement, ‘Only Modi can do it’. It claimed that while 2.9 crore jobs were created under the UPA, 17.1 crore jobs had been created under the NDA between 2014 and 2024. Advertisement All MPs have been armed with the presentation docket and asked to engage the youth and puncture the “Opposition’s false propaganda”. Advertisement

Two major indicators shared in the presentation were -- youth employment rate and youth unemployment rate. “Youth employment rate in India has risen from 31.4 per cent in 2018 to 41.4 per cent in 2025 as against the global average of 37 per cent. Meanwhile, youth unemployment rate in India has fallen from 17.8 per cent to 9.9 per cent in this period as against the global average of 13.4 per cent in 2025,” the docket states.

It adds that the employability of young graduates rose from 34 per cent during the Congress rule in 2013 to 56 per cent in 2025.

Mandaviya further told MPs that India had the sixth lowest unemployment rate at 3.1 per cent, among G20 nations after Russia (2.1%), Japan (2.5%), Mexico (2.7%) and Saudi Arabia (3%).

Claiming that ‘India was seeing the fastest growth in social security coverage’, the minister said, “The proportion of the population covered with at least one social protection benefit has risen from 19 per cent (25 crore) in 2015 to 68.4 per cent (101 crore) in 2026.”

He also shared data to say that workforce participation in the manufacturing sector in India was comparable to the most advanced nations. “Workforce participation in manufacturing during 2004 to 2014 was 21.80 per cent, as compared to Germany (29.08%), Japan (26.31%) and South Korea (25.53%). Between 2015 and 2025, India’s share has been 25.14 per cent, with only Germany posting a better performance at 26.99 % while India has surpassed Japan (24.03 %) and South Korea (23.27 %),” the presentation said.

After the meeting, MP Vikram Sahney told The Tribune that the NDA’s infrastructure investments worth Rs 28 lakh crore have a potential of creating 6 crore jobs. “India has among the lowest unemployment rates among major G20 nations and skilling has raised youth employability by 66 per cent,” he said.

Gen Z a western concept: Minister Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Gen Z was a western word. He further said "Indian youth are naturally aligned to the goal of nation building. We need to engage them."