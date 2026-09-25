Friday will witness an addition to the already rich collection of books written on cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi with his wife Anju Bedi set to launch her memoirs of the late spinner.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and cricket great Kapil Dev will be special guests at the event, which is to be held at India International Centre in New Delhi today.

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The Rupa publication, titled "Bishan, with love", has been penned by the spinner's wife Anju Bedi who has shared in the book some unknown snippets from the lives they have shared.

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Bishan Singh Bedi has earlier inspired a series of books.

The Sardar of Spin: A Celebration of the Life and Art of Bishan Singh by Roli was published to commemorate his 75th birthday. The description of the book says, "It captures his 19-season first-class career, faultless bowling technique, and outspoken personality, features contributions and reflections from cricketing greats like Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sunil Gavaskar."

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Another book "Bishan: Portrait of a Cricketer” was earlier authored by sports writer Suresh Menon, and is a critically acclaimed and objective biography exploring Bedi's artistry on the field, his role in historic Test victories, and his uncompromising defence of cricket's values.

"Stay Humble: A Philosophical Reflection on Bishan Singh Bedi", written by Dr Gangaram Singh, explores Bedi's unwavering integrity, spirituality, and approach to life and sport, featuring insights from his family.

The latest book by Bishan Singh Bedi's wife Anju, however, promises to be more of a personal memoir of the spinner's family and what he achieved and stood for.