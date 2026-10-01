Crime-centric media coverage sidelines sex workers’ voices, exposes identities: NNSW study

Media coverage of sex work in India remains overwhelmingly crime-centric, with police sources dominating reports, while sex workers themselves are directly quoted in only a small fraction of stories, according to a new study by the National Network of Sex Workers (NNSW).

The report, titled ‘Towards Ethical Journalism: Analysing Media Representation of Sex Workers’, analysed media reports published between June 2022 and March 2025 across eight languages and seven states, as well as national-level coverage.

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The sample included print, digital and broadcast media.

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According to the study, 64 per cent of stories framed sex work primarily through a criminal lens, while sex workers’ own voices appeared in only 4 per cent of coverage.

Police were the primary source in 59.4 per cent of stories, compared with 16.2 per cent that directly quoted sex workers.

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The researchers said law-enforcement themes such as raids, rescues and arrests accounted for 22.7 per cent of coded issues, while social and economic issues, including livelihood, family and eviction, together accounted for only 3 per cent.

The study also found substantial concerns over privacy and identity protection.

“Of the 606 reports examined, 65 instances were identified where the identities of sex workers were not protected, while 28.4 per cent of stories either failed to protect identity or only partially protected it,” it said.

The report said violations included the publication of names and exact locations, inadequately blurred photographs and videos, unredacted FIR details, and filming during raids without consent.

“Print media accounted for 41 of the identified violations and electronic media for 24,” the study noted.

Identity protection varied considerably across languages.

According to the study, English-language media had the highest level of protection, at 86.3 per cent, followed by Marathi at 83.7 per cent. Telugu media recorded the lowest level, with only 48.5 per cent of reports fully protecting identities.

The study said the consequences of exposure reported by participants in focus-group discussions included family problems, housing discrimination, social stigma and concerns over police harassment.

The report also flagged the use of stigmatising terminology.

Among the 468 print reports analysed, 50.4 per cent used at least one stigmatising or criminalising term, such as “prostitute”, “flesh trade” or “sex racket”. At the same time, 56.1 per cent used at least one preferred term, such as “sex worker” or “sex work”, it noted.

Overall, 60.8 per cent of portrayals were classified as negative, depicting sex workers as criminals, victims, “vamps” or sexualised figures, while 17.15 per cent were positive portrayals, presenting them as workers, mothers, activists or businesswomen.

Visual representation emerged as another major concern. More than half of the print photographs assessed—213 out of 384, or 55.5 per cent—were classified as inappropriate. Identity or privacy exposure was the most common problem, followed by police, raid and crime imagery.

The researchers also examined 138 electronic-media clips.

Anti-sex-work discourse was the most pervasive pattern, with dismissive language recorded in 65 per cent of standard ratings.

The report said discursive framing—words, tone and moralising language—was a stronger driver of harm than overt aggression, visuals or audio.

The study involved six focus-group discussions with sex-worker collectives in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, along with interviews with 15 journalists, editors and other media professionals. It also included case studies and an analysis of television, YouTube and social-media content.

The report was conducted against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s May 2022 ruling in the Budhadev Karmaskar case, which recognised the dignity and rights of sex workers and called for responsible media reporting.

Among its recommendations, the NNSW study calls for newsrooms to use respectful terminology, strengthen identity protection, avoid voyeuristic or stereotypical imagery, diversify sources beyond police accounts, and obtain informed consent before interviews and photography.