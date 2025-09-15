Criminal acts won’t go unpunished: Karki assumes charge as Nepal PM

Sushila Karki, who assumed charge as Nepal’s interim Prime Minister on Sunday, vowed to bring to justice those behind last week’s violent ‘Gen Z’ protests that toppled the KP Sharma Oli government. She also announced compensation and medical relief for the victims.

“The kind of arson and vandalism that has taken place is a criminal act, carried out in an organised manner. Those responsible must be punished,” The Kathmandu Post quoted Karki as saying. She added that the violence did not reflect the demonstrators, but appeared to be the result of a “pre-planned conspiracy”.

Soon after taking charge, the 73-year-old former Chief Justice declared that those killed in the agitation would be recognised as martyrs, with their families receiving one million Nepalese rupees each in compensation. She also directed free medical treatment for 134 injured protesters and 57 policemen, as well as long-term support for those left permanently disabled.

Karki was appointed by President Ramchandra Paudel at the recommendation of Gen Z leaders, who spearheaded the two-day agitation against a government social media ban. The protests quickly snowballed into a nationwide revolt against corruption and political apathy, forcing Oli to resign on Tuesday after demonstrators stormed his office.

At least 72 people were killed in the unrest — 59 protesters, 10 inmates and three policemen — and hundreds more were injured. Ministries have been tasked with preparing reports on damages and repairing dozens of destroyed police posts. With the Prime Minister’s Office gutted, Karki began work from the newly built Home Ministry building inside the Singha Durbar complex.

The caretaker leader also promised to cover the accommodation and food expenses of bereaved families in Kathmandu and to arrange transportation of bodies to their hometowns, if requested. She appealed to the private sector for additional support, assuring families that disabled victims would continue to receive medical care.

The Gen Z protests, which began on September 9, have shaken Nepal’s political establishment. Karki now faces the immediate challenge of restoring stability while preparing the ground for fresh political negotiations.