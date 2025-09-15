DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Criminal acts won’t go unpunished: Karki assumes charge as Nepal PM

Criminal acts won’t go unpunished: Karki assumes charge as Nepal PM

Martyr status for victims of unrest; medical aid, relief announced
article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Nepal’s Prime Minister Sushila Karki arrives to take charge of the office in Kathmandu on Sunday. PTI
Advertisement

Sushila Karki, who assumed charge as Nepal’s interim Prime Minister on Sunday, vowed to bring to justice those behind last week’s violent ‘Gen Z’ protests that toppled the KP Sharma Oli government. She also announced compensation and medical relief for the victims.

Advertisement

“The kind of arson and vandalism that has taken place is a criminal act, carried out in an organised manner. Those responsible must be punished,” The Kathmandu Post quoted Karki as saying. She added that the violence did not reflect the demonstrators, but appeared to be the result of a “pre-planned conspiracy”.

Soon after taking charge, the 73-year-old former Chief Justice declared that those killed in the agitation would be recognised as martyrs, with their families receiving one million Nepalese rupees each in compensation. She also directed free medical treatment for 134 injured protesters and 57 policemen, as well as long-term support for those left permanently disabled.

Advertisement

Karki was appointed by President Ramchandra Paudel at the recommendation of Gen Z leaders, who spearheaded the two-day agitation against a government social media ban. The protests quickly snowballed into a nationwide revolt against corruption and political apathy, forcing Oli to resign on Tuesday after demonstrators stormed his office.

At least 72 people were killed in the unrest — 59 protesters, 10 inmates and three policemen — and hundreds more were injured. Ministries have been tasked with preparing reports on damages and repairing dozens of destroyed police posts. With the Prime Minister’s Office gutted, Karki began work from the newly built Home Ministry building inside the Singha Durbar complex.

Advertisement

The caretaker leader also promised to cover the accommodation and food expenses of bereaved families in Kathmandu and to arrange transportation of bodies to their hometowns, if requested. She appealed to the private sector for additional support, assuring families that disabled victims would continue to receive medical care.

The Gen Z protests, which began on September 9, have shaken Nepal’s political establishment. Karki now faces the immediate challenge of restoring stability while preparing the ground for fresh political negotiations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts