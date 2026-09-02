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Home / India / Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro meets Keralam CM VD Satheesan in Kozhikode

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro meets Keralam CM VD Satheesan in Kozhikode

Aveiro meets Satheesan during Kerala visit; CM says she promised to convey the state’s football fans’ warm wishes to Ronaldo

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Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 06:04 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Football star Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro meets Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan. Image credit: A video grab X/ @vdsatheesan
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Football star Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro met Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan during her visit to the state, the CMO said on Wednesday.

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The meeting took place in Kozhikode on Tuesday, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

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Satheesan shared a video of their brief interaction on his social media handles.

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“Had a warm interaction with @Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, during her visit to Keralam. Shared with her the boundless passion and love Malayalis have for football and for Cristiano,” Satheesan said in a post on X.

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He said Aveiro had graciously promised to convey the warm wishes and affection of Keralam’s football fans to Ronaldo.

In the video, Satheesan can be heard saying that Ronaldo has many fans in the state, including himself, while Aveiro is seen asking to take a photograph with him.

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