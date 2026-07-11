DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Critically endangered Great Indian Bustard population stable at 130: Environment Ministry report

Critically endangered Great Indian Bustard population stable at 130: Environment Ministry report

Survey points that power lines, agricultural fencing, roads, water sources and solar plants have increased mortality risks

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:49 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Great Indian Bustard. File.
Advertisement

The current survey estimates the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard (GIB) population at 130 ± 21 individuals, with an occupancy of about 16 per cent of the Thar landscape in Rajasthan.

Advertisement

The survey, released by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, showed that the GIB population has remained broadly stable since 2017. However, it points out that power lines, agricultural fencing, roads, water sources and solar plants have expanded substantially, intensifying habitat fragmentation and increasing mortality risks.

Advertisement

The report, prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), underscores the growing human footprint and increased vehicular movement around the Desert National Park, raising concerns for the conservation of the GIB.

Advertisement

“Power lines showed the most pronounced increase of 38.1 per cent, and solar plants increased by 45 per cent, indicating the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure over the study period (2017–2025). This expansion is of particular conservation concern for the GIB, given its vulnerability to collisions, which have previously been documented around the Desert National Park,” the report states.

Last year, the Supreme Court ordered the undergrounding of 250 km of critical power lines identified by the WII in Rajasthan within a time-bound period not exceeding two years to protect the GIB.

Advertisement

According to the Rajasthan Forest Department, the GIB population declined from 1,000 to 745 in 1978, to 600 in 2001, and to 300 in 2008. The rapid decline in its population across its distribution has alarmed wildlife experts, ornithologists and bird lovers worldwide. The main reasons cited for the decline are habitat loss due to the conversion of grasslands for other purposes, anthropogenic and related biotic disturbances during the breeding season, and frequent poaching of the species as a game bird.

A breeding centre was established in 2019 at the Desert National Park in Jaisalmer by the Environment Ministry and the WII to create a captive population and release birds into the wild.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts