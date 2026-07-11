Critically endangered Great Indian Bustard population stable at 130: Environment Ministry report

The current survey estimates the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard (GIB) population at 130 ± 21 individuals, with an occupancy of about 16 per cent of the Thar landscape in Rajasthan.

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The survey, released by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, showed that the GIB population has remained broadly stable since 2017. However, it points out that power lines, agricultural fencing, roads, water sources and solar plants have expanded substantially, intensifying habitat fragmentation and increasing mortality risks.

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The report, prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), underscores the growing human footprint and increased vehicular movement around the Desert National Park, raising concerns for the conservation of the GIB.

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“Power lines showed the most pronounced increase of 38.1 per cent, and solar plants increased by 45 per cent, indicating the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure over the study period (2017–2025). This expansion is of particular conservation concern for the GIB, given its vulnerability to collisions, which have previously been documented around the Desert National Park,” the report states.

Last year, the Supreme Court ordered the undergrounding of 250 km of critical power lines identified by the WII in Rajasthan within a time-bound period not exceeding two years to protect the GIB.

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According to the Rajasthan Forest Department, the GIB population declined from 1,000 to 745 in 1978, to 600 in 2001, and to 300 in 2008. The rapid decline in its population across its distribution has alarmed wildlife experts, ornithologists and bird lovers worldwide. The main reasons cited for the decline are habitat loss due to the conversion of grasslands for other purposes, anthropogenic and related biotic disturbances during the breeding season, and frequent poaching of the species as a game bird.

A breeding centre was established in 2019 at the Desert National Park in Jaisalmer by the Environment Ministry and the WII to create a captive population and release birds into the wild.