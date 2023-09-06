Criticised over Xi skipping G20, China looks to ‘make it a success’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

Faced with a barrage of criticism for Chinese President Xi Jinping skipping the G20 summit, Beijing on Tuesday said it has supported India in hosting this year’s summit and is ready to work with all parties to push for its success.

The backing to India’s hosting of G20 summit came a day after the Chinese foreign ministry announced that Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the G20 summit instead of President Xi Jinping.

China-India relations have been stable on the whole and the two sides have “maintained dialogue and communication at various levels,” said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson when asked whether the decision to send the Premier instead of the President to the G20 summit reflected tensions with India.

“The continued improvement and growth of China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and two peoples,” added the spokesperson. “We support India in hosting this year’s summit and stand ready to work with all parties to make it a success,” she said.

#China #G20 #Xi Jinping