Criticism, not personality rights violation: HC on Raghav’s plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its order on former AAP leader and now BJP member Raghav Chadha’s plea seeking removal of allegedly defamatory social media posts, while orally observing that the disputed content prima facie appeared to be criticism of his decision to join the BJP and not a case involving violation of personality rights.

Advertisement

Hearing the matter, Justice Subramonium Prasad said the line between criticism and defamation was “quite thin” and indicated that the present dispute may not warrant grant of interim injunction at this stage.

Advertisement

The court told senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Chadha, that prima facie no personality rights issue arose in the case. The Bench observed the present case related to criticism of a political decision taken in the public domain.