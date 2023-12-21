Crop insurance funds released without verification: PAC report

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

NEW DELHI, December 20

Expressing astonishment at the release of funds without verification of required documents in the former National Agricultural Insurance Scheme, the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has underscored the necessity of establishing a mechanism to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

The committee has highlighted that 97 per cent of farmers opted for sum insured equivalent to their loan amounts under the scheme. This indicates that either loanee farmers intended to cover only the loan amount, turning the scheme into more of a loan insurance than a crop insurance, or they were not adequately informed by the banks disbursing the loans. The report has noted that 63 per cent of farmers surveyed during the audit were unaware of the schemes.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.