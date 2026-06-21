Cross-voting: BJP MLAs to take oath before lord Manjunatha in Dharmasthala, says Karnataka party chief

Calling the "cross-voting" by some party MLAs during last week's MLC polls in Karnataka a "betrayal", State BJP President B Y Vijayendra said the issue would be pursued to its logical conclusion.

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He said a meeting of the legislature party would soon be held in Dharmasthala to determine the facts and ensure accountability.

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He indicated that BJP MLAs will be asked to make a 'Pramaana' (taking an oath/vow) before Lord Manjunatha (Shiva) there, and speak the truth.

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Dharmasthala, on the banks of the Nethravati River in Dakshina Kannada district, has an 800-year-old history.

According to legend, anyone who utters a lie in front of Lord Manjunatha will face severe consequences.

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"There is a lot of discussion in the media, the press and social media regarding at least four cross-votes from BJP MLAs during the recent Legislative Council polls. Our party workers have expressed displeasure about the conduct of our legislators. This development has, in a way, caused suspicion about 63 BJP legislators," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters, he said this development had upset him as the state party president.

"You may not believe It-I got up at 3 am today because I wanted to take the issue to a logical end. I called the party's national president (Nitin Nabin) at 7 am yesterday, and he sought an explanation. I told him I would come to Delhi and give the information. R Ashoka (Leader of Opposition in the Assembly) and I will be going," he added.

Noting that a fact-finding committee consisting of party leaders C T Ravi, Mahesh Tenginakayi, and N Mahesh has been constituted to look into the cross-voting incident, the BJP president said the legislature party meeting will be held at the earliest, probably next week, at the holy town of Dharmasthala, and the truth should come out there.

"I have made a decision-I will also speak to the Leader of Opposition R Ashoka. The MLC polls were a secret ballot, but we must place the truth before the people, protect the party's pride and ensure that party workers are at ease. So the legislature party meeting should be called in Dharmasthala at the earliest, probably next week, and the legislators who have betrayed the party - which is like our mother - will have to come out," he said.

"However big we may be; we all believe in God. Everyone will have to come to the holy town of Dharmasthala, where a legislature party meeting should be held. The truth will come out there, and the matter should be decided there," he added.

Congress on Thursday won five of the seven Legislative Council seats that went to the polls, while the opposition BJP bagged two. The JD(S) failed to win the one seat it contested.

Eight candidates were in the fray for the seven MLC seats elected by MLAs, for which voting was held on Thursday at Vidhana Soudha.

The results brought to light cross-voting by BJP and JD(S) legislators in favour of Congress candidates, as the total number of votes received by the ruling party was 151 - 11 more than the expected 140 - sources said.

Stating that his conscience could not accept what had happened, Vijayendra said he had seen criticism on social media, some of which was genuine, while the incident was also being used to attack the party leadership as part of a conspiracy.

"It is natural that the workers are hurt, and there will be reactions in the media. I'm not saying they are wrong. But somewhere, we must put an end to such an act by legislators who have won on a BJP ticket with the blessing of the people and the hard work of party workers," he said, adding that the legislature party meeting should be held at Dharmasthala and the matter decided there.

To a question on the party high command being angered by the development, Vijayendra said it was quite natural - being elected as legislators from a national party comes with the blessings of the party and the hard work of karyakartas.

"Voters would have voted for PM Modi, apart from our own capability. People would have voted and made us win based on all these factors," he added.

Stating that whoever is found guilty of cross-voting will have to face action regardless of seniority, the BJP chief said that because of the secret ballot, suspicion fell on all 63 legislators, including him.

"It will be ensured that the issue is taken to a logical end. Let there be any criticism against my decision - I will speak to Ashoka, who is probably in Belagavi, to call the legislature party meeting immediately at Dharmasthala," he added.

To a question on JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's reported claims that JD(S) legislators were lured into cross-voting by offers of Rs 50-100 crore, the BJP chief said he was not aware of Kumaraswamy's comments, but added that no one would have cross-voted for free.

"Whatever the reasons our legislators have cross-voted for... we will have to take this issue to a logical end," he added.