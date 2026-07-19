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As the news of Wangchuk being taken to hospital and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke getting detained broke, people from across the city started gathering at the protest site.

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Also, CJP spokespersons, including Vijeta Dhaiya, Saurav Das, Vaishnavi, Aafreen and Ratna flooded urged people to visit the protest site.

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As a result, the site was jam-packed and slogans echoing almost continuously.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have stepped up security around Jantar Mantar and across the New Delhi district, deploying additional personnel and Rapid Action Force units. Vehice checking has also been intensified.

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Police sources said the arrangements were aimed at maintaining law and order before Parliament's monsoon session beginning on Monday.

Meanwhile, Dipke alleged that he was detained and assaulted during the police action and claimed the authorities were trying to suppress the students' movement. The CJP maintained that the "Chalo Sansad" march would go ahead as scheduled despite Wangchuk's hospitalisation.

The police sources, however, said the organisers had not sought permission for the proposed march.

Social activist Anna Hazare appealed to the Centre to begin talks with Wangchuk, saying the government should not "test his limits" and should respond to his demands through dialogue rather than confrontation.