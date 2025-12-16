DT
Crown Prince drives PM Modi to Jordan Museum in special gesture

Crown Prince drives PM Modi to Jordan Museum in special gesture

Modi arrived in Jordan's capital Amman on Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:07 PM Dec 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II drives PM Modi to the Jordan Museum as a special gesture.
Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday personally drove Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jordan Museum here, in a special gesture reflecting the warmth of ties between India and the Arab nation.

The Crown Prince is a 42nd-generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad.

Modi arrived in Jordan's capital Amman on Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II. Jordan is the first leg of the Prime Minister's four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman.

The Jordan Museum, located in the Ras al-Ein district of Amman, is the country's largest museum and showcases some of its most significant archaeological and historical artefacts.

Built in 2014, the museum traces the civilisational journey of the region from prehistoric times to the present day.

The museum's collection includes animal bones dating back 1.5 million years and the 9,000-year-old Ain Ghazal lime plaster statues, considered among the world's oldest ever made. — with PTI

