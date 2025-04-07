Crown Prince of Dubai to visit India on April 8-9

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, will visit India on April 8-9, during which he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and participate in a business roundtable seeking to bolster India-UAE ties.

Sheikh Hamdan, who is also UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, will be accompanied by several ministers, senior government officials and a high level business delegation.

During his visit, the Crown Prince will also participate in a business roundtable with prominent business leaders from both sides in Mumbai.

Advertisement

“The interaction will strengthen India-UAE economic and commercial cooperation across traditional and futuristic areas,” the MEA said.

Traditionally, Dubai has played an important role in India's commercial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges with the UAE.

Advertisement

The majority of India's around 4.3 million diaspora in the UAE live and work in Dubai, the statement said.