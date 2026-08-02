CRPF DG visits RAF HQ days after pellet gun row

Days after the Rapid Action Force (RAF) came under criticism for using pellet guns against students protesting at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak, and after directions were issued that no pellet guns would be issued to the force until further orders, CRPF Director General GP Singh visited the RAF headquarters in New Delhi on July 31.

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Addressing RAF personnel, Singh urged them to serve the nation with unwavering dedication.

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His visit came just days after he had assured CRPF personnel that he would stand by every bona fide decision taken in the discharge of duty and assume responsibility wherever accountability arose.

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According to a post on the RAF’s X handle, Singh held an interaction with RAF personnel, including troops deployed across the country, and called upon them to continue serving the nation with unwavering commitment.

On July 27, a week after the police and paramilitary personnel had lathicharged and used pellet guns against protesting student in the national capital, Singh had assured personnel and officers that he will stand by every bona fide decision taken in the discharge of their duties and take responsibility wherever accountability arises.

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"As the Director General of the CRPF, I want to assure each one of you that whether it is an operational battalion or a law-and-order unit, whatever decisions you take and whatever actions you carry out in the bona fide discharge of your duties, I take responsibility for all those decisions and actions. Continue to perform your duties fearlessly. Wherever responsibility or accountability needs to be taken, I will take it as the Director General," Singh said while addressing the CRPF investiture ceremony on July 27.

RAF, a specialised force under CRPF, has faced scrutiny over alleged use of pellet guns and it has been decided not to issue these guns to its personnel until further orders.

According to sources, the force was also asked to follow the concept of sensible policing during an internal review of RAF's role during the July 20 crackdown.

Protesters, who were demanding accountability over the NEET paper leak and a transparent examination system, clashed with security personnel while attempting to march towards Parliament.

Pellet guns were reportedly used on several protestors, leading to serious injuries to many of them.