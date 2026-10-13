CRPF officer seeks probe into cops' misconduct against women protesters in Delhi

A serving CRPF Assistant Commandant has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Delhi Police Commissioner over alleged misbehaviour by police and paramilitary personnel with women protesters during the ongoing agitation against alleged “vote theft” in the national capital. He has sought an impartial investigation and appropriate legal and departmental action if the allegations are substantiated.

In his complaint, CRPF Assistant Commandant Rahul Solanki, who is posted in Manipur, has attached links to three videos circulating on social media that purportedly show security personnel and police personnel misbehaving with women protesters. He has clarified that he is submitting the complaint solely in his “individual capacity as a concerned citizen of India, committed to the Constitution, the rule of law and the dignity and safety of women”.

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Solanki has sought “an impartial investigation and forensic verification of the videos, including examination of the complete incident footage and relevant circumstances”.

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He has further requested that, if the allegations are substantiated, appropriate legal and departmental action be taken against the personnel and supervisory officers found responsible. Conversely, if the footage is found to be fabricated or materially manipulated, he has sought appropriate legal action and the removal of misleading content in accordance with the law.

The CRPF officer has also urged the NCW, the NHRC and the Delhi Police Commissioner to issue appropriate directions and ensure gender-sensitivity training for police personnel deployed on the ground, particularly those handling women protesters. The objective, he said, should be to safeguard their dignity, safety and legal rights.

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Solanki has also acknowledged the difficult duties performed by police and other uniformed personnel in maintaining public order and protecting citizens. He said his complaint was not intended to undermine their service, but “to ensure that any genuine misconduct is addressed fairly and that the integrity of the force is protected”.

He has clarified that the video links, along with the accounts or organisations from which he obtained them, are being shared strictly for verification purposes and without endorsing any views, statements or positions expressed by those individuals or organisations.

“I do not claim to have independently verified the footage,” Solanki stated in the complaint.