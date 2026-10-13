DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / CRPF officer seeks probe into cops' misconduct against women protesters in Delhi

CRPF officer seeks probe into cops' misconduct against women protesters in Delhi

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

A serving CRPF Assistant Commandant has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Delhi Police Commissioner over alleged misbehaviour by police and paramilitary personnel with women protesters during the ongoing agitation against alleged “vote theft” in the national capital. He has sought an impartial investigation and appropriate legal and departmental action if the allegations are substantiated.

In his complaint, CRPF Assistant Commandant Rahul Solanki, who is posted in Manipur, has attached links to three videos circulating on social media that purportedly show security personnel and police personnel misbehaving with women protesters. He has clarified that he is submitting the complaint solely in his “individual capacity as a concerned citizen of India, committed to the Constitution, the rule of law and the dignity and safety of women”.

Advertisement

Solanki has sought “an impartial investigation and forensic verification of the videos, including examination of the complete incident footage and relevant circumstances”.

Advertisement

He has further requested that, if the allegations are substantiated, appropriate legal and departmental action be taken against the personnel and supervisory officers found responsible. Conversely, if the footage is found to be fabricated or materially manipulated, he has sought appropriate legal action and the removal of misleading content in accordance with the law.

The CRPF officer has also urged the NCW, the NHRC and the Delhi Police Commissioner to issue appropriate directions and ensure gender-sensitivity training for police personnel deployed on the ground, particularly those handling women protesters. The objective, he said, should be to safeguard their dignity, safety and legal rights.

Advertisement

Solanki has also acknowledged the difficult duties performed by police and other uniformed personnel in maintaining public order and protecting citizens. He said his complaint was not intended to undermine their service, but “to ensure that any genuine misconduct is addressed fairly and that the integrity of the force is protected”.

He has clarified that the video links, along with the accounts or organisations from which he obtained them, are being shared strictly for verification purposes and without endorsing any views, statements or positions expressed by those individuals or organisations.

“I do not claim to have independently verified the footage,” Solanki stated in the complaint.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts