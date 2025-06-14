DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / CRPF official killed in IED blast during anti-Naxal operation in Odisha’s Sundergarh  

CRPF official killed in IED blast during anti-Naxal operation in Odisha’s Sundergarh  

Blast took place around 6 am near K Balang village of Rourkela when a joint team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and special operations group (SOG) of Odisha Police was carrying out a combing operation    
article_Author
PTI
Bhubaneswar, Updated At : 01:51 PM Jun 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

A CRPF official was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Odisha’s Sundergarh district on Saturday, officials said.

Advertisement

ASI Satyaban Kumar Singh (34) of 134th CRPF battalion sustained injuries on his left leg in the blast, they said.

He was evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.

Advertisement

The Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) hailed from Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The blast took place around 6 am near the K Balang village of Rourkela when a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and special operations group (SOG) of Odisha Police was carrying out a combing operation in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts