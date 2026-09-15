CRPF revokes suspension of DIG over messages opposing CAPF bill

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday revoked the suspension of DIG-level officer Bidhan Chandra Patra, three months after he was suspended for allegedly sharing audio and video messages on social media against the controversial CAPF law.

According to an order issued by the CRPF Directorate and seen by The Tribune, Patra’s suspension, which was ordered on June 18, was revoked on September 15, after the completion of 90 days. In other words, the DIG can resume duty from September 16 onwards.

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Incidentally, the Union Home Ministry had issued the order revoking the suspension on August 27. However, the CRPF Directorate General released it on September 15. The order also states that it should be handed over to the officer and that his dated acknowledgement, duly attested, should be returned to the Directorate at the earliest.

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Patra, who was posted in the Tripura sector, was suspended in June for allegedly sharing messages on social media against the CAPF law. The law came into force in April this year after being passed by Parliament during the Budget session.

The CAPF General Administration Act, 2006, creates a unified legal framework for all five CAPFs and codifies the deputation of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers at senior levels.

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Associations of cadre officers have long opposed the practice and fought a legal battle with the government against having IPS officers on deputation lead the forces. They have also opposed the absence of cadre review for non-IPS officers, which has led to them being overlooked for leadership roles.

An internal inquiry was also initiated by the CRPF against Patra, headed by an officer of IG rank, into the allegations against him.

Patra is a decorated officer who has been rewarded for operations in J&K and other difficult terrains.

The Alliance of All Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association, which has been at the forefront of the campaign against the CAPF law and has been agitating for its revocation, had alleged that Patra was deliberately targeted.