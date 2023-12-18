CRPF SI killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and a constable injured in an encounter between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday. PTI
BSF plans marine battalion to secure Sundarbans
Kolkata/New Delhi: A marine battalion, a squadron of 40 drones & all-terrain vehicles are part of a BSF plan to secure Sundarbans region along the India-Bangladesh border against smuggling & infiltration. PTI
MP, C’garh CMs in Delhi, talk Cabinet formation
New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav & Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai arrived in the national capital on Sunday and held discussions with the top BJP brass on Cabinet formation in the states.
‘Modi’s guarantee’, India to be among top 3 economies in my third term: PM
Says roadmap for 25 years ready, working on goals of $5 tril...
3 criminal law Bills listed for today, logjam likely to persist
PM running away from debate: Congress, TMC
Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects
Centre stalling funding for state: Punjab CM