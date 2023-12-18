CRPF SI killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Tribune News Service

Raipur: A sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and a constable injured in an encounter between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday. PTI

BSF plans marine battalion to secure Sundarbans

Kolkata/New Delhi: A marine battalion, a squadron of 40 drones & all-terrain vehicles are part of a BSF plan to secure Sundarbans region along the India-Bangladesh border against smuggling & infiltration. PTI

MP, C’garh CMs in Delhi, talk Cabinet formation

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav & Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai arrived in the national capital on Sunday and held discussions with the top BJP brass on Cabinet formation in the states.

