CRPF withdraws anti-Naxal battalion from Chhattisgarh for northeast duties

The CRPF has withdrawn a battalion comprising more than 1,000 personnel from the anti-Naxal operations theatre in Chhattisgarh and sent it to Manipur for deployment.

The development marks the first such de-induction of any Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) unit following the Centre’s declaration that Naxalism in India ended in March.

Temporary withdrawal of companies (part of a battalion) has occurred for various internal security duties, such as the West Bengal elections, the Amarnath Yatra and the protests in Delhi.

Officials told PTI that the battalion was based in the former Maoist hotbed of Sukma in the south Bastar region.