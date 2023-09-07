 Cruelty for woman and man may differ, says SC; asks courts to adopt broad approach in cases where wife seeks divorce : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Cruelty for woman and man may differ, says SC; asks courts to adopt broad approach in cases where wife seeks divorce

Cruelty for woman and man may differ, says SC; asks courts to adopt broad approach in cases where wife seeks divorce

What is cruelty in one case may not be the same for another, says Bench

Cruelty for woman and man may differ, says SC; asks courts to adopt broad approach in cases where wife seeks divorce

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, September 7

What is cruelty for a woman in a given case may not be cruelty for a man, and a relatively more elastic and broad approach is required when a court examines a case in which a wife seeks divorce, the Supreme Court has said while granting a decree of divorce to a woman.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh said the word ‘cruelty’ under Section 13(1)(ia) of the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955 has no fixed meaning, and therefore, gives a very wide discretion to the court to apply it “liberally and contextually”.

Section 13(1) and 13(1A) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 provide for various grounds for granting divorce including cruelty.

What is cruelty in one case may not be the same for another and it has to be applied from person to person while taking note of the attending circumstances, the bench said.

“Therefore, what is cruelty for a woman in a given case may not be cruelty for a man, and a relatively more elastic and broad approach is required when we examine a case in which a wife seeks divorce. Section 13(1) of the Act of 1955 sets contours and rigours for grant of divorce at the instance of both the parties,” the bench said.

The bench, which pronounced the verdict on Wednesday, took note of the submission by advocate Dushant Parashar, appearing for the estranged wife, seeking divorce on ground of cruelty and claiming her husband had cast aspersions on her character.

Parashar contended that both the high court and the trial court had erred in refusing to grant divorce.

The bench said the facts of the case spoke for themselves.

The couple had got married in the year 2002. It ran into rough weather after the birth of their child. Disputes started between the parties from 2006.

“The appellant-wife registered a complaint under Section 498A of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. The respondent-husband had questioned the character of the appellant-wife,” the bench noted.

The bench noted the husband claimed it was his wife who had left the matrimonial home and also demanded a medical examination of the wife, alleging she was living in adultery and had given birth to a child during the period of non-cohabitation.

The request was rejected by the high court, the bench said, adding the couple has been living separately for a decade and half.

“As fairly stated at the Bar, the marriage does not survive any longer, and the relationship was terminated otherwise except by a formal decree of divorce. The status quo continues, awaiting an approval from this Court,” the bench said, adding the facts would certainly make out a case for divorce.

It said the trial court and the high court adopted a “hyper-technical and pedantic approach” in declining the decree of divorce.

“It is not as if the respondent-husband is willing to live with the appellant-wife. The allegations made by him against her are as serious as the allegations made by her against him. Both the parties have moved away and settled in their respective lives. There is no need to continue the agony of a mere status without them living together,” the bench said, and granted the decree of divorce to the wife while setting set aside the order of the trial court and the Chhattisgarh High Court.

It said courts must adopt an empathetic and contextual construction of the facts to avert the possibility of perpetuating trauma- mental and sometimes even physical- on the vulnerable party.

“It is needless to say that the courts will be guided by the principles of equity and may consider balancing the rights of the parties. The court, while applying these provisions, must adopt ‘social-context thinking’, cognisant of the social and economic realities, as well as the status and background of the parties,” Justice Sundresh, who wrote the verdict on behalf of the bench, said.

The top court said courts must also keep in mind that the home which is meant to be a happy and loveable place to live, becomes a source of misery and agony where the partners fight.

“When there are children they become direct victims of the said fights, though they may practically have no role in the breakdown of marriage. They suffer irreparable harm, especially when the couple at loggerheads remain unmindful and unconcerned about the psychological and mental impact it has on her/him,” it said.

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

2
Jalandhar

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

3
Ludhiana

Air travel between Ludhiana and NCR to be cheaper than bus travel

4
Haryana

Ahead of G20 Summit, traffic advisory issued in Gurugram

5
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

6
Entertainment

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

7
Punjab

"We know how to fight alone, win and run govt": Bhagwant Mann on seat-sharing in Punjab

8
World

Video: US cop caught kissing scantily clad woman before climbing into police car with her, suspended

9
Ludhiana

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

10
India

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency

G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency

It was at the Buenos Aires summit in 2018 that G20 leaders r...

ASEAN occupies prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative: PM Modi

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...

ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

ASEAN is grouping of 10 South East Asian countries; EAS incl...

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Also launches a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra M...

Chants for Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani

Chants of Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani

PM Modi in his meeting with cabinet ministers had on Wednesd...


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15 kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

Chandigarh: Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Panjab University poll: Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand, says top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of Chandigarh civic body

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Dhillon brothers' suicide: Emotions run high as Jashanbir's mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

6 peddlers held, 280-gm heroin seized

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in Ludhiana court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University