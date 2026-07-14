CSDS faculty worried of livelihoods over reports of grant cut

Expressing concern over reports that the funds of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) may face a cut, faculty members of the think tank said they have not been paid a regular salary for over a year.

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The issue stems from a post on X by CSDS professor Sanjay Kumar, who flagged discrepancies in voter data in Maharashtra. A day later, Kumar apologised for the post. This was followed by a committee constituted by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), which funds CSDS.

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It is learnt that the committee has recommended action against the institute, which could jeopardise the funding of the institute. Officials of ICSSR did not respond to calls and messages.

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Requesting anonymity, a faculty member of CSDS told The Tribune they have not been paid a monthly salary for the last year, and now they fear for their livelihoods.

“For just a post on X, no institution has ever been made to pay the price. The regular funding, which comes from ICSSR, has also not come in the last year. The major concern for us right now is about livelihood. This is unheard of. Never before have I come across an incident where an entire institute has been made to pay for a post on X,” a faculty member said.

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Another faculty member who also requested not to be named said CSDS has not received grants from ICSSR since August 2025. “Despite this, the faculty continued their responsibilities. The non-academic staff, too, have not been paid,” he said.

In response to Kumar’s post on X, ICSSR in August 2025 issued a statement on X. “ICSSR on X: It has come to the notice of ICSSR that an individual holding a responsible position at CSDS, an ICSSR-funded research institute, has made media statements that had to be retracted subsequently, citing glitches in data analysis regarding elections in Maharashtra. Further, the institute has published media stories based on biased interpretations of the SIR exercise by the Election Commission of India. ICSSR holds the Indian Constitution in the highest esteem. Election Commission of India is a high constitutional body that has been holding free and fair elections in the largest democracy in the world for decades."

ICSSR said it took serious cognizance of the data manipulation by CSDS and its attempt to create a narrative with the intention of undermining the sanctity of the Election Commission of India.

“This is a gross violation of the Grant-in-Aid rules of ICSSR, and ICSSR shall issue a Show Cause Notice to the Institute,” it said.