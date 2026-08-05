CSIO develops acoustic anti-drone system, seeks industry partners for production

With the proliferation of drones and their growing sophistication emerging as a major security challenge, the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) has developed an acoustic-based anti-drone system that can bring down flying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by detecting their audio signatures instead of intercepting radio links.

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The system is designed to neutralise small drones by locking onto the sound signatures generated by their motors, propellers, electronic circuits and other vibrating components, and disrupting their flight path.

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Scientists said the system operates without jamming the radio frequency used by hostile drones to communicate with their controllers and is capable of remotely bringing down UAVs without any external physical contact.

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India faces a persistent threat from small, low-cost drones being used for cross-border smuggling of narcotics, weapons and fake currency. The large-scale use of different types of drones during Operation Sindoor last year also highlighted the growing role of such platforms in modern warfare. Recent reports suggest that rogue drone operators are using advanced methods, including encrypted communication platforms, forged KYC-based SIM cards and GPS-enabled systems, to evade detection.

Drone and counter-drone capabilities have become a major focus area for the security establishment, with several public and private organisations engaged in developing technologies to detect and neutralise such threats.

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The CSIO is now seeking industrial partners with the required technical capabilities to transfer the technology for commercial production and marketing of the acoustic detector. The Armed Forces, paramilitary organisations and law enforcement agencies are among the prospective users of the system, besides its potential for exports.

Experts point out that acoustic-based anti-drone systems are primarily meant for short-range detection, generally up to a few hundred metres, and are better suited for urban or dense environments where radar-based detection may not be effective. They add another layer of protection in a multi-tier air defence network.

“Such systems are essentially for point defence against micro and nano drones and they can fill in the gaps by complementing other means of detection such as radar and radio frequency jammers,” an Air Force officer said. Acoustic sensors are simple, effective and highly mobile, with the ability to detect different types of drones.

However, these systems have limitations, including a restricted range and reduced performance in areas with high background noise or adverse environmental conditions such as strong winds or unsuitable temperatures.