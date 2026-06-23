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Home / India / CUET UG 2026 results announced; admission race begins for lakhs of aspirants

CUET UG 2026 results announced; admission race begins for lakhs of aspirants

With the release of the scorecards, students can now begin the next phase of their higher education journey by applying to universities that accept CUET scores for undergraduate admissions

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:46 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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The wait is finally over for lakhs of students across the country as the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026.

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With the release of the scorecards, students can now begin the next phase of their higher education journey by applying to universities that accept CUET scores for undergraduate admissions.

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The examination serves as a gateway to several central, state, deemed and private universities, including some of the country's most sought after institutions.

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Candidates can access their results through the official CUET portal by logging in with their application credentials. The scorecard contains subject-wise performance details and normalized scores that will be used by participating universities during the admission process.

This year's CUET-UG witnessed participation from more than 15 lakh candidates, reflecting the growing importance of the examination as a single-window entry route to undergraduate programmes across India.

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How to Check Your CUET UG 2026 Result

Students can follow these simple steps to download their scorecards-

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website, cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link titled "CUET UG 2026 Scorecard/Result" on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.

Step 4: Fill in the security captcha displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the Submit/Login button.

Step 6: Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The declaration of results marks the beginning of the admission season.

Candidates should keep a close watch on the websites of their preferred universities, as institutions will soon release counselling schedules, merit lists, cut-off scores and seat allocation details.

While NTA has released the scores, the final admission decisions will be taken by individual universities based on their respective admission policies and seat availability.

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