Curbs on non-BS-VI vehicles in Delhi: SCBA seeks top court’s admin’s intervention

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday urged the top court’s administration to look into the problems likely to be caused to lawyers due to restrictions on Delhi entry of vehicles not conforming to BS VI emission norms from November 1.

In a letter to the Supreme Court Secretary General, the SCBA said the restrictions would cause considerable hardship to a large number of members of the Bar coming to Delhi from Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana and “thereby potentially causing disruption in the smooth administration of justice”.

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“On behalf of the Supreme Court Bar Association, we seek your goodself’s kind intervention regarding the difficulties likely to be faced by advocates/members of SCBA, on account of the proposed restrictions on vehicles not conforming to BS-VI emission standards in Delhi with effect from November 1,” it said.

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The top court, through its earlier orders, had permitted the use of vehicles conforming to earlier emission standards, subject to conditions prescribed therein, it said.

On August 12, 2025, it had placed a blanket bar on coercive measures against diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. However, the order was modified in December 2025, with the SC clarifying that protection applies strictly to vehicles compliant with BS-IV standards or higher.

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Maintaining that advocates are an integral and indispensable part of the administration of justice, the SCBA said any restriction affecting their daily commute to the apex court would have a direct bearing on the effective discharge of their professional obligations.

More than 10 lakh vehicles in neighbouring NCR areas of Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad could be affected by the Delhi government’s decision to prohibit entry of vehicles below BS VI emission standards from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, according to the Transport Department estimates.

The directive bans BS-IV passenger cars and commercial goods vehicles which are registered outside Delhi. Two-wheelers are exempted.

According to the advisory, BS-VI, CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter the national capital in accordance with prescribed rules and exemptions.