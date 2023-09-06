Curfew imposed in 5 valley districts of violence-hit state

PTI

Imphal, September 5

Full curfew was clamped in all five valley districts of Manipur as a preventive measure from Tuesday evening.

The cancellation of curfew relaxation hours in Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East comes in the wake of the call by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity and its women wing requesting people from the valley districts to remove an Army barricade at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district, a few kilometres away from Churachandpur, on Wednesday, officials said.

Currently, there is curfew relaxation in all the five valley districts from 5am to 6pm daily. In a hurriedly called press conference, government spokesperson and Information and Public Relations Minister Sapam Ranjan said, “The government appeals to COCOMI to withdraw the proposed plan to storm the army barricade at Phougakchao Ikhai near Torbung on September 6.”

