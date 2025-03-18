DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Curfew imposed in Manipur district, day after assault on tribal leader

Curfew imposed in Manipur district, day after assault on tribal leader

Tensions escalated in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Monday following assault on Hmar tribal leader Richard Hmar, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS-2023. According to the police, the unrest began after Hmar, general secretary...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:47 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tensions escalated in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Monday following assault on Hmar tribal leader Richard Hmar, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS-2023.

According to the police, the unrest began after Hmar, general secretary of Hmar Inpui, was attacked by miscreants at Zenhang in Lamka town on Sunday. The assault allegedly stemmed from an altercation, following a near-collision between vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said the trial of cases pertaining to ethnic violence in Manipur — being probed by the CBI — would be conducted in Guwahati, where it has already been transferred to.

Advertisement

Security forces also seized a weapons cache — a self-loading rifle with magazine, a 9mm pistol, two hand-held radio sets, and two .36 hand grenades — in the jungles of Imphal West district.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper