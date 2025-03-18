Curfew imposed in Manipur district, day after assault on tribal leader

Tensions escalated in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Monday following assault on Hmar tribal leader Richard Hmar, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS-2023.

According to the police, the unrest began after Hmar, general secretary of Hmar Inpui, was attacked by miscreants at Zenhang in Lamka town on Sunday. The assault allegedly stemmed from an altercation, following a near-collision between vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said the trial of cases pertaining to ethnic violence in Manipur — being probed by the CBI — would be conducted in Guwahati, where it has already been transferred to.

Security forces also seized a weapons cache — a self-loading rifle with magazine, a 9mm pistol, two hand-held radio sets, and two .36 hand grenades — in the jungles of Imphal West district.