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Home / India / Curious SIR case of Raghav Chadha, name out of Punjab list, ‘747th’ entry in Delhi

Curious SIR case of Raghav Chadha, name out of Punjab list, ‘747th’ entry in Delhi

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:01 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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A fresh political row has erupted over the addition of AAP-turned-BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s name to the electoral roll in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency, days after his name was deleted from Punjab’s draft voter list.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has questioned how Chadha’s name appeared as the 747th voter in the Rajinder Nagar electoral roll when the draft roll published on August 31 showed 746 voters.

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AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded an explanation from the Election Commission (EC) on the procedure followed to add Chadha’s name.

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Bharadwaj said the entry lists Raghav Chadha, son of Sunil Chadha, aged 37, at serial number 747. He also referred to Chadha’s September 3 statement that he would follow the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process to get his name registered as a voter in Punjab after it was missing from the state’s draft electoral roll.

“If the Election Commission explains this process, we can also tell the same process to the 47 lakh people whose names have been deleted from the draft electoral roll and who are trying to get their names added,” Bharadwaj said.

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AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda questioned whether Chadha’s vote had been transferred from Punjab to Delhi and whether his EPIC number remained the same. He also sought details of when Form 6 was filed and under what procedure the name was added after publication of the draft roll.

Chadha hits back at AAP

Responding to the allegations, Chadha said he had followed all applicable Election Commission guidelines and procedures.

“The facts are simple and straightforward. I have followed all applicable ECI guidelines and procedures and availed the prescribed remedies,” Chadha said.

Taking a dig at his former party, Chadha said he appeared to be “haunting Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party” and compared its leadership’s behaviour to “a bitter ex who has just been dumped”.

Dhanda later alleged that the EC’s response had failed to explain how Chadha’s name appeared as the 747th entry after the August 31 draft roll showed 746 voters.

“The episode shows that even the Delhi Election Commission is unaware of how the addition took place. The Election Commission’s inability to explain the specific process behind the entry raises serious questions over the transparency of the SIR process,” Dhanda said.

The AAP has demanded that the EC clarify the process through which Chadha’s name was added and maintained that the same procedure should be available to all voters whose names have been deleted during the ongoing SIR exercise.

With inputs from ANI/PTI

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